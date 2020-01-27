Merchandising Co. Keeps Trial Win Over Deadly Wreck

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has upheld a jury's finding that National Merchandising of America Inc. is not responsible for a car crash caused by a onetime employee, saying that trial evidence supported the verdict. The case was brought by three surviving children of a couple who died when a short-term NMA employee ran into their vehicle. The appeals court found Thursday that though employee Christopher Keith Bostic may have been on company business when he began driving home from faxing his timesheet to the company, at a certain point he stopped being on company business. That moment was when he caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS