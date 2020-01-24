Rosen To Lead Investors' IPO Suit Against China's Up Fintech

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA was appointed Friday as lead counsel in a proposed securities class action alleging Up Fintech Holding Ltd. lied to investors in connection with its 2019 initial public offering. A Friday order by U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman appointed investor Jian Ren lead plaintiff and his legal team at Rosen lead counsel in the private action, which was filed in November and accuses the financial services company of misrepresenting key aspects of its finances in the lead-up to the IPO. According to a loss chart Ren submitted in support of his lead plaintiff request, he lost...

