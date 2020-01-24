BlackRock Win In Suit Over ETF Risks Upheld In Calif.

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A California appeals court will not revive a proposed class action accusing BlackRock Investments LLC of misleading investors about the risks associated with exchange-traded funds before a 2015 flash crash. An appellate panel ruled Thursday that a lower court was right to find a proposed class of investors in BlackRock’s iShares ETF lacked standing to bring securities claims against the world’s largest asset manager for issuing offering documents that allegedly downplayed the risks of placing stop-loss orders on the ETF. A state court judge had previously ruled that as purchasers of ETF shares on the secondary market, the investors could not...

