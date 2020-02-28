Fed. Circ. Keeps Trump's Nat'l Security Steel Tariffs Intact

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 11:09 AM EST) -- The Federal Circuit denied a steel importer group’s bid to undo the Trump administration’s national security tariffs Friday, finding that the Cold War-era law used to impose the levies did not violate the U.S. Constitution. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% levy after deeming steel imports a national security risk in 2018 using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The American Institute for International Steel sued soon after, alleging that Section 232 gave away congressional authority over trade to the president with no limitations. The Federal Circuit rejected the claim after expressing skepticism at oral arguments. Because the Constitution gives...

