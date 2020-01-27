UPMC Accused Of Giving Private Patient Info To Advertisers

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center improperly shared personal and medical information from its website's users with third-party advertisers and analytics firms, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Pennsylvania state court. Two female UPMC patients, who are asking the court to remain anonymous, claimed the hospital network had violated their privacy and its promises of confidentiality through the use of third-party code and “tracking pixels” on its websites. These sent personally identifiable information including their IP addresses and medical information including their search terms to third parties such as Google, Facebook, Adobe, Microsoft Bing, Salesforce and Brightcove in order...

