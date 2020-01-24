Real 'Wolf of Wall Street' Sues 1MDB-Linked Studio For $300M

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Former stockbroker and "Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort filed a $300 million lawsuit Thursday in California court against the film's producers, claiming Red Granite Pictures and its CEO, Riza Aziz, fraudulently concealed that millions of dollars stolen from the Malaysian government financed the blockbuster 2013 Martin Scorsese film. Belfort, who wrote the memoir "The Wolf of Wall Street" after being convicted of running a Long Island boiler room fraud, claims "Aziz intentionally concealed from him the fact that he is the stepson of disgraced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, an embezzler of billions in Malaysian state funds." Belfort, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS