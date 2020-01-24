Suits Filed Within Hours Of Deadly Explosion At Houston Plant

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- Hours after an explosion at a manufacturing plant in northwest Houston killed two and damaged hundreds of homes Friday, two lawsuits had already been filed against the company that owns the facility. A Harris County District Court judge entered orders intended to preserve evidence at the scene on Friday afternoon. The explosion happened around 4 a.m. Friday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co., a facility about 17 miles northwest of downtown Houston. Residents more than 10 miles away have reported hearing and feeling the blast. A specific cause of the explosion was not known Friday afternoon. By about 11:30 a.m., a...

