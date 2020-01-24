High Court Again Pauses Dental Dispute Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court hit the brakes Friday on a multimillion-dollar contract lawsuit brought by a dental supplier just days before it was set to go to trial, giving defendant Henry Schein Inc. time to convince the high court the dispute should be forced into arbitration. Under the high court’s order Friday, Archer & White Sales Inc.’s lawsuit in Texas federal court is paused until the justices decide whether or not to grant Henry Schein’s expected petition for high court consideration, which has not yet been filed. According to the order, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the only justice to advocate against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS