NJ Man Ducks Prison For Trading On Tip From Ex-NY Rep.

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday allowed a New Jersey project manager to avoid prison for illegally dodging a $144,000 stock loss by trading on an insider tip that flowed from former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick hit Stephen Zarsky, 67, with four years of probation, to include four months of home confinement and 250 hours of community service, for selling his Innate Immunotherapeutics shares on a June 2017 tip from Collins ahead of the company's announcement that a crucial clinical trial had failed. Zarsky is the father of Lauren Zarsky, who is engaged to be...

