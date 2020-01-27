Partners Healthcare Must Face Trimmed ERISA Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has refused to throw out a retiree's proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the Partners Healthcare network of using an outdated mortality table to calculate benefits, but agreed to narrow the case's scope. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Friday said Scott Belknap couldn't move forward with any claims based on ERISA's so-called anti-forfeiture provision, which protects plan participants' right to the retirement benefits they attain when they reach the normal retirement age. That clause doesn't apply to Belknap because he retired at 62 and the normal retirement age under his benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS