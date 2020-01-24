Long Day Brings Hot Heads At DQ Bid Over $100M Army Deal

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- It seems unlikely Miles & Stockbridge PC will be disqualified from representing a technology company in a dispute with a former business partner over a $100 million U.S. Army contract, after arguments in a Virginia federal court Friday afternoon. By the time Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc. and ProActive Technologies Inc. got before U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, the court was nearly three hours behind schedule and the judge was short on both time and patience, And Judge Ellis didn't seem impressed with tactical training company ATG's argument that Miles & Stockbridge was disqualified from representing tech company ProActive...

