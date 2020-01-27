10th Circ. Tosses Small-Refinery Renewable Fuel Exemptions

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit panel threw out recent exemptions granted to three refineries by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that gave them a temporary pass from having to blend renewable fuels into their products based on the "disproportionate economic hardship" that the requirement would impose. The unanimous appellate court panel said Friday that the EPA is only allowed to grant extensions for small refiners that had already been given exemptions from a federal program that requires renewable fuels be blended in the U.S. transportation fuel supply. If there's a gap in a refiner's exemption, then the EPA can't say they are extending...

