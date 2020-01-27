McCormick's $2.5M Deal In Slack-Fill Suit Gets Interim Nod

Law360, Washington (January 27, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday granted preliminary approval of a $2.5 million deal proposed by three state consumer classes to settle claims against McCormick & Co. Inc. in multidistrict litigation that accuses the spice manufacturer of underfilling pepper sold in grinders and tins. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle greenlighted the request during a brief afternoon status hearing in the case, just days after the classes from California, Florida and Missouri asked for the court’s blessing in an effort to end the long-running litigation. Judge Huvelle also set a June 3 hearing for final approval and told attorneys for the...

