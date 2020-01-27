Gold's Gym Looks To Escape Suit Over Unwanted Texts

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Gold's Gym has urged a South Carolina federal court to toss a proposed class action brought by gym visitors who say they received unwanted text messages, arguing that Gold's didn’t use an autodialer when promoting its business. Rachel Frank and Danielle Cowette sued the gym under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, claiming that Gold’s sent prohibited texts by using an automatic telephone dialing system that uses a random number generator. But Gold’s said Friday in a motion for summary judgment that it actually used a group text feature for a specific set of visitors who used its gyms for free on...

