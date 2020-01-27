Labaton Leads IRobot Shareholders 'Channel-Stuffing' Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP was appointed Friday to lead a proposed securities class action in Massachusetts federal court that alleges the maker of Roomba robot vacuums inflated its stock price by oversupplying its product to distributors. A Jan. 24 order by U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper made Labaton Sucharow lead counsel, with the Thornton Law Firm LLP as liaison counsel in the matter, and consolidated two separate federal suits pending against Massachusetts-headquartered iRobot Corp. In the same order, Judge Casper also appointed the Carpenters Annuity Trust Fund for Northern California and Carpenters Pension Trust Fund for Northern California as lead plaintiff...

