7th Circ. Backs Facebook On Class Notice In FLSA Suits

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Workers who allegedly signed away their right to take Facebook Inc. to court shouldn't have gotten notice of a pending overtime suit, the Seventh Circuit ruled, laying out a new test for assessing when employees supposedly bound by arbitration pacts can get a court-sanctioned heads-up about collective actions. The Seventh Circuit on Friday became the second federal appellate court to tackle the issue of notice in Fair Labor Standards Act cases in which arbitration agreements are in play, when a three-judge panel ruled that a lower court improperly determined in March that former Facebook employee Susie Bigger could flag her FLSA...

