Trump Widens Steel, Aluminum Security Tariffs

Law360 (January 25, 2020, 10:35 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump expanded duties on raw steel and aluminum to cover nails, staples, electrical wires and other downstream products late Friday, saying that imports of those goods have surged since he put the initial round of tariffs in place in 2018. Trump first set a 25% levy on imported steel and a 10% duty on aluminum after declaring those imports a national security threat under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, a Cold War-era law that gives the president broad discretion to restrict trade on security grounds. “Although imports of aluminum articles and steel articles have declined since the...

