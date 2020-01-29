FOIA Ruling For Contractor Workforce Stats Has Limitations

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- In Center for Investigative Reporting v. U.S. Department of Labor,[1] the DOL recently lost a battle concerning the release of federal contractors’ EEO-1 reports under the Freedom of Information Act. U.S. District Judge Kandis Westmore of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that the DOL must produce unredacted versions of the consolidated EEO-1 reports for contractors identified in a FOIA request. Although the decision should be a concern to federal contractors, its scope is limited in several significant ways. For example the ruling only applies to Component 1 data of consolidated reports, and the DOL has...

