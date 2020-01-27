EY Whistleblower Denies Inking Contract With Dubai Office

Law360, London (January 27, 2020, 7:09 PM GMT) -- A former Ernst & Young partner who blew the whistle on incriminating audit findings into a Dubai gold company denied signing an employment contract with the accounting giant’s Dubai unit as he gave evidence on Monday in his London lawsuit against the firm's global arm. On his first day testifying at his £13.6 million ($17.8 million) claim against EY, Amjad Rihan — a former partner in the Middle East and North Africa region of the professional-services company who was based in Dubai — said “there is no way I would have signed” an employment contract with the firm’s Dubai office....

