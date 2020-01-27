Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TC Energy Renews Bid To Dump Tribes' Keystone XL Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- TC Energy Corp. on Friday renewed its bid to end a challenge by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap Indian Community to the company's Keystone XL pipeline, blasting the tribes' claims that President Donald Trump unconstitutionally issued a new cross-border permit for the controversial pipeline.

TC Energy had its earlier bid to toss the tribes' constitutional claims rejected Dec. 20 by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, who also requested supplemental briefing from the parties to address the presidential permit Trump issued in March. TC Energy doubled down on its argument that Trump's permit was both legal and constitutional.

The Rosebud Sioux and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®