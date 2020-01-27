TC Energy Renews Bid To Dump Tribes' Keystone XL Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- TC Energy Corp. on Friday renewed its bid to end a challenge by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap Indian Community to the company's Keystone XL pipeline, blasting the tribes' claims that President Donald Trump unconstitutionally issued a new cross-border permit for the controversial pipeline. TC Energy had its earlier bid to toss the tribes' constitutional claims rejected Dec. 20 by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, who also requested supplemental briefing from the parties to address the presidential permit Trump issued in March. TC Energy doubled down on its argument that Trump's permit was both legal and constitutional. The Rosebud Sioux and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS