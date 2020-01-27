J&J CEO Denies Cashing In Options Was Linked To Exposé

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (January 27, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky netted about $22 million in pretax profits by exercising stock options on the same day a reporter emailed the company about her upcoming exposé on claims J&J's baby powder contained asbestos, the executive acknowledged at a New Jersey state trial Monday, but denied the two events were connected. Plaintiffs’ attorney Chris J. Panatier noted that the stock sale and the email occurred on Nov. 16, 2018 — about a month before the article was published by Reuters. Panatier was questioning Gorsky at a trial to decide punitive damages following a combined $37.3 million compensatory damages...

