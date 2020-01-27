Justices Ask Gov’t To Weigh In On Contractor Immunity Case

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the federal government on Monday to weigh in on the Fourth Circuit’s refusal to hear an appeal from a defense contractor that was denied immunity from claims over the alleged torture of Iraqi prisoners. In a brief order, the justices invited the solicitor general to weigh in on CACI Premier Technology Inc.'s petition arguing that circuit courts have the power to rule on all appeals of final district court orders. CACI wants the circuit court to accept its appeal of a district court ruling that found the company doesn't have derivative sovereign immunity from prisoners' claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS