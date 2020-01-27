High Court Still Won't Take Up ERISA Misclassification Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday stood by its decision not to review the Sixth Circuit’s finding that thousands of American Family Insurance agents were independent contractors in their ERISA suit claiming they should have been classified as benefits-eligible employees. The class of roughly 7,200 insurance agents in January asked the high court to reconsider its decision to turn away their Employee Retirement Income Security Act case against American Family Insurance Co., arguing the justices had agreed to review a case with a "closely analogous issue" in June. Though Monasky v. Taglieri is about the Hague Convention and the insurance agents’...

