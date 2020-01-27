Cox Media Hits Dish With Suit Over 'Brazen' IP Infringement

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Cox Media Group is suing Dish Network over accusations that it retransmits broadcast content from several local channels in “brazen” violation of CMG’s copyrights after a deal between the companies fell through earlier this month. In a new lawsuit filed Friday in Illinois federal court, CMG claimed that it was in talks with Dish over a new contract that would allow Dish to retransmit broadcast signals from 13 of CMG’s local stations. But after both sides failed to reach a deal on Jan. 18, Dish lost permission to retransmit the broadcast stations, CMG said. Despite this, “DISH is willfully infringing CMG’s...

