Feds Challenge Calif. Law Banning Private Prisons

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has sued California over its new law banning private prisons in the state, arguing that the federal government has the power to house prisoners and detainees where it sees fit without states meddling. The government told a California federal court Friday that the state law, which went into effect at the beginning of this month, violates the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause because it’s preempted by federal law. The government has the “authority and the prerogative” to house people in its custody in private detention facilities, it said. “California, of course, is free to decide that it will no...

