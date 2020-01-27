Calif. Says New Gig Economy Law Doesn't Single Out Writers

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- California on Friday urged a federal judge to toss a suit from two journalists organizations challenging the state’s new independent contractor classification law, arguing that the law doesn’t unfairly restrict freelance journalists as it draws no distinctions based on occupation. The American Society of Journalists and Authors Inc. and the National Press Photographers Association had claimed that certain provisions in A.B. 5 were unconstitutional and unfairly restrictive for freelance journalists. In particular, they took issue with a provision that says a freelance journalist can only contribute 35 pieces of content to a single publication each year before that publication must make the...

