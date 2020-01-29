Dechert Nabs Benefits, Exec Pay Partner From Freshfields

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has hired a partner from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP with a history of helping companies and private equity funds navigate executive compensation and employee benefits matters. Partner Howard Klein has joined Dechert in New York as a partner, bringing with him years of experience working on executive compensation and benefits in large transactions, the firm said in an announcement on Monday. Klein told Law360 on Wednesday that Dechert has a much different platform than Freshfields. Klein said that the focus at Dechert in his field is on private equity corporate transactions, an area where he has a lot of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS