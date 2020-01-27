Baseless IP Suit Over Global Entry, Green Cards Ends In Fees

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ordered a German technology company to pay attorney fees to HID Global Corp. for lodging an infringement suit over global entry and green cards HID provides to the government, as even a "cursory prefiling investigation" would have shown the case was baseless. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH's infringement suit against the government and others may have been sufficiently developed based on ePassport technology, but the claims tied to HID's card products were "untenable," the court said Friday. It deemed the case exceptional and ordered fees, without determining the amount. "In this court's view, overly broad...

