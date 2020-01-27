Drug Packaging Co. Accused Of Violating Workers' Privacy

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical packaging company was sued in Illinois state court for allegedly breaking the state's landmark biometrics law by requiring employees to use their fingerprints to clock in and out of work without first getting written permission or disclosing required information. Former Nosco Inc. employee Briona Bishop said her ex-employer violated her privacy rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois state law requiring employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information like fingerprints, according to the proposed class action filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court. When Bishop was hired last April, Nosco required...

