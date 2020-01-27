DHL Presses Judge To Lower Cyclist's $9.3M Jury Win

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- DHL Supply Chain asked an Oregon federal court to reduce by $3.5 million a cyclist’s award following an accident in which one of the company’s trucks hit him, citing a $500,000 state cap on certain types of damages. The logistics company said a 2016 decision by the Oregon Supreme Court means that a statute limiting noneconomic damages now applies to personal injury awards when it didn’t before. That would reduce cyclist Eric Moutal’s $4 million noneconomic damages award component to $500,000. Moutal and another cyclist both won damages in December after they were hit by a DHL truck on an interstate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS