Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Quartet Of Bitcoin Manipulation Cases Consolidated In SDNY

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- Tether and Bitfinex now face a consolidated class action in New York federal court after a judge ordered the consolidation of four cases with overlapping claims that the cryptocurrency companies manipulated the Bitcoin market and cost investors hundreds of billions of dollars.

The cases allege that Tether, the issuer of a "stablecoin" cryptocurrency of the same name, and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex engaged in a "part-fraud, part-pump-and-dump, and part-money laundering" scheme that eventually cost cryptocurrency investors hundreds of billions of dollars.

Investor David Leibowitz's action was the first case to be filed, bringing suit against Tether and Bitfinex in October, and investor Eric...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®