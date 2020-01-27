Countrywide Arbitration Pact Doesn't Pass Muster, NLRB Says

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that Countrywide Financial maintained an illegal mandatory arbitration agreement a decade ago that unlawfully restricted workers’ ability to avail themselves of the agency's legal processes. The board’s three current members held in a supplemental decision that Countrywide Financial Corp., which is now owned by Bank of America, violated the National Labor Relations Act when it maintained an arbitration program over about two years starting in 2007 that could be read by employees as limiting their ability to file and pursue unfair labor practice charges before the NLRB. The labor board deemed Countrywide’s arbitration program...

