Shell Accused Of Mismanaging Retirement Plan

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- Shell Oil Co. has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the company of saddling its retirement plan with high fees and letting the plan’s record-keeper use participants’ personal information to market financial products. A group of Shell Provident Fund 401(k) Plan participants filed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint on Monday in Texas federal court against Shell, along with plan record-keeper Fidelity Investments Institutional Operations Co. Inc. and other related parties. Even though the plan had $10.5 billion in assets as of the end of 2014, which gave it significant clout to bargain for high quality services with...

