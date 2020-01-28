GSA In 'Very Rare Circumstance' Amid Trump DC Hotel Sale

Law360, Washington (January 28, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- The head of the General Services Administration declined Tuesday to rule out the possibility of a foreign entity buying President Donald Trump's luxury Washington, D.C., hotel, telling lawmakers the agency doesn’t have any role in the selection process until the Trump Organization picks a bidder. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, who testified at an oversight hearing of a subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said that the agency’s role would begin after the family-run business proposed a “qualified transferee” for the 60-year, $180 million lease the Trump Organization signed with the government in 2013. After obtaining the lease, the Trump Organization redeveloped...

