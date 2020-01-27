Accountant Must Face ID Theft Charge Tied To Panama Papers

Law360, New York (January 27, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- Elder Gaffey & Paine PC accountant Richard Gaffey must face a count of aggravated identity theft at his upcoming trial on fraud and tax evasion charges stemming from the Mossack Fonseca law firm document leak referred to as the Panama Papers, a Manhattan federal judge held Monday. Ruling from the bench at a brief conference, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman declined to dismiss an accusation by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office that Gaffey broke the law by using the name of co-defendant Joachim von der Goltz's mother in their alleged tax evasion scheme. Charges against Von der Goltz and Gaffey...

