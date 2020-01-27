Ford Drivers Push For Approval Of $77M Settlement

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Ford drivers pushed a California federal judge to approve a $77 million settlement over defective transmissions in certain models, saying that class members have already received more than $47 million in payments. The drivers on Friday said that under an arbitration program, class members have received more than $47.4 million for repurchase claims, which makes it reasonable to expect that many additional members will receive cash payments after final approval of the deal. Under the arbitration process, drivers can receive up to $25,000 for returning a car and in some circumstances, they might not have to possess the car in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS