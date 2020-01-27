Starbucks Baristas Seek Class Cert. Over Closing-Time Pay

Law360, Los Angeles (January 27, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- A former Starbucks Corp. barista urged a California federal judge on Monday to certify a class of about 1,800 Golden State baristas alleging the coffee giant didn't pay workers adequately for closing its stores, saying company-wide policies required that closing procedures be done after baristas clocked out. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, an attorney for plaintiff Douglas Troester asked U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney to grant his request for class certification, arguing that there was widespread off-the-clock work being done by baristas on the closing shift in California from 2008 to 2012. Thomas Segal of Setareh Law Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS