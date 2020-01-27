Chipotle To Pay $1.4M To Settle Child Labor Violation Claims

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. agreed to pay nearly $1.4 million to settle allegations that its Massachusetts restaurants routinely allowed minors to work late shifts and long hours, in violation of the state's child labor laws, the Massachusetts attorney general's office said Monday. Investigators found that minors worked for the popular Mexican food chain for too many hours per day and week, too late into the evening and without valid work permits, according to the attorney general's office. Chipotle agreed to settle the roughly 13,250 violations without admitting to or denying the allegations. "Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs...

