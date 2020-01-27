FCC Clears Google, Sony To Oversee 5G In 'Innovation Band'

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Google, Sony and two other companies secured approval Monday from the Federal Communications Commission to coordinate private industry usage of the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, propelling the first-of-its-kind spectrum-sharing project closer to full deployment. After several years of testing, the agency deemed four companies — Google LLC, Sony Inc., CommScope Inc. and Federated Wireless Inc. — as certified administrators of the so-called innovation band, meaning they're authorized to make the airwaves available to telecom players for commercial uses, like fifth-generation networks. "The FCC has made it a priority to free up mid-band spectrum for advanced wireless services like 5G," agency chief...

