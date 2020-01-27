'Bachelor' Star Stripped Of DraftKings $1M Win Amid Scandal

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A star of the reality TV show "The Bachelor" was stripped of a $1 million prize won in a DraftKings contest held earlier this month amid allegations that she colluded with her fellow reality star husband to submit more than the maximum number of entries. The fantasy sports website DraftKings issued a cryptic statement on Twitter on Saturday that it "has decided to update standings for several contests. All customers affected by the updated standings will be notified directly." pic.twitter.com/PzMWYELLdy — DraftKingsNews (@DraftKingsNews) January 25, 2020 Later that same day, attorney Alan Milstein, who had been hired by the second-place finisher of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS