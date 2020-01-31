Wolf Rifkin Adds To Litigation Team With West LA Partner

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Wolf Rifkin Shapiro Schulman & Rabkin LLP announced it has added a former Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP partner with extensive real estate experience to the firm's growing litigation practice in its Los Angeles office. Litigator Adam M. Weg joins Wolf Rifkin as a partner at the firm's West Los Angeles office, bringing his experience with a practice that includes complex business, real estate, antitrust and trade secret matters, along with cross-border international arbitration and insurance matters, the firm said in its Jan. 27 announcement. Weg has represented multinational businesses, individual investors and real estate clients, according to Wolf Rifkin. His prior...

