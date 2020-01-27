Calif. Judge Allows Latest EPA Report In Next Roundup Trial

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- A California judge has doled out rulings on dozens of pretrial motions in the next Roundup case expected to go to jury trial Wednesday, including allowing Monsanto to mention a recent EPA report that another judge had excluded from a trial that ended last year in a $2 billion verdict. Superior Court Judge Barry P. Goode in Contra Costa County issued an order Friday allowing Monsanto to mention an interim report put out in April by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which said Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosate, likely does not cause cancer. The cancer patients suing Monsanto, which has been bought...

