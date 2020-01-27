Enviros Slam Honolulu Bid To Nix $32M Sports Complex Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- Environmentalists told a Hawaii federal court Monday that Honolulu and the U.S. Department of the Interior can't escape a suit seeking to block construction of a $32 million sports complex at a national park, saying they have the right to sue government officials who ignore land laws. The environmental group Save Our Sherwoods — which claims the sports complex would threaten to destroy habitat for endangered and threatened species at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park — slammed the governments’ motion to dismiss the suit, saying that the Administrative Procedure Act provides a waiver of sovereign immunity for suits seeking relief based on...

