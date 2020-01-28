Japanese Pharma Co. Ordered To Pay $1.7M In Atty Fees

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal court ordered Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi Inc. to pay $1.7 million in attorney fees to Pennsylvania-based Summers Laboratories on Monday, upholding an arbitration award issued in 2018 in a dispute over annual payments for a head lice treatment. In late 2018, an arbitration panel in New York awarded Summers $3 million, plus $1.66 million in attorney fees and $390,000 in court costs. The panel found that Shionogi wrongly decided against making its annual payment to Summers for the head lice treatment intellectual property, which it purchased from Summers in 2007. Shionogi has since made all post-arbitration payments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS