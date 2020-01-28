Insys Exec Can't Delay 33-Month Prison Sentence, Gov't Says

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- Prosecutors urged a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday to reject a bid by former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executive Michael J. Gurry to pause his 33-month prison sentence over his role in an opioid bribery scheme in order to await the outcome of his appeal, saying a delay is unwarranted. In an eight-page opposition brief, the government said Gurry has failed to show that any of his arguments on appeal would be significant enough to hold off his prison sentence or acquit him of the charges. "None of the anticipated claims that he has identified presents substantial question of law that would...

