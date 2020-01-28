Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cruise Booking Co. Asks Judge To Rethink Robocall Ruling

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A vacation cruise booking company asked an Illinois federal judge to reconsider his decision granting a partial early win to consumers who say the company placed unwanted robocalls offering "free" cruises, claiming he misinterpreted the meaning of "prerecorded voice."

Consolidated World Travel Inc., which does business as Holiday Cruise Lines, told U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber on Monday that he incorrectly interpreted the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's prohibition against prerecorded calls and also wrongly found that it was liable for TCPA violations based on millions of calls placed for it by Indian company Virtual Voice Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to people...

