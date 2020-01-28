Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fitbit Can Work Out Design Defect Suit With Arbitrator

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- A California federal court has sent a proposed class action claiming Fitbit’s wearable activity trackers regularly fall off users' wrists to arbitration, finding the plaintiff “clearly and unmistakably” agreed to do so when accepting the terms and conditions of his Fitbit device.

In a brief order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw acknowledged Baron Willis’ arguments that Fitbit’s arbitration clause is “substantively and procedurally unconscionable.”

But he said Fitbit’s terms and conditions also clearly state that an arbitrator, not a federal judge, should be the one to decide whether a given set of claims can be arbitrated in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®