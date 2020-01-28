7th Circ. Begrudgingly Denies Tribal Effort To Revive Mine Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said that though a Wisconsin tribe ran into “regulatory misdirection,” it still doesn't have the grounds to challenge two letters from federal agencies that conclude Michigan is in charge of a key permit for a proposed mine. The letters from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers that say Michigan has the authority to issue a Clean Water Act permit for the Back Forty Mine instead of the federal government simply echo the status quo and don't constitute a final agency action that can be challenged by the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, a unanimous...

