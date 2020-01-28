11th Circ. Deepens Autodialer Split With New Robocall Ruling

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 1:13 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has refused to find that Hilton Grand Vacations used an autodialer to bombard consumers with unwanted robocalls, further deepening the divide over the scope of the disputed term under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a published decision Monday addressing a pair of consolidated appeals, the three-judge panel refused to revive a putative class action mounted by plaintiff Melanie Glasser over 13 calls she received from timeshare marketer Hilton Grand Vacations about vacation opportunities. It also reversed a judgment holding Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which does business as American Education Services, liable for 22 calls it placed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS