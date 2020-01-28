Swingers Club Fights To Erase $900K Award For Models

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Miami-area swingers club has urged a federal judge to grant it judgment as a matter of law after a jury awarded some $900,000 to an “Amazing Race” contestant, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Miami" and 30 other models and actresses for the unauthorized use of their photos to promote swinger parties. The club, Miami Velvet, is seeking to undo a jury’s September verdict awarding damages over the women’s claims that the club "unapologetically" and “strategically” placed their images next to explicit images of other people engaged in sex in order to promote the club. Miami Velvet...

